Under Modi govt, Army doesn’t have to look towards Delhi, has complete freedom: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Declining any situation of a law and order problem in Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirming independence of the army, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said that the army doesn’t have to look towards Delhi and has the freedom to take decisions on its own.

“Cameras only show stone pelting and people only see what cameras show. Situation in Kashmir is totally under control,” Rathore told the Indian Express. He added that in the ten years leading up to 2014, Kashmir, known for Sufism, has moved towards Wahhabism.

Rathore’s comments come in the backdrop of a spate of militant attacks and frequent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Kashmir Valley. The Army tasted major success last month when it killed Sabzar Bhat, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and close associate of Burhan Wani. Bhat’s killing in an encounter in Tral however led to stone-pelting in several areas in south Kashmir.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said last week that the government is working towards finding a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue and vowed to uproot Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the state.

“The solution to the Kashmir problem cannot be found by just snapping our fingers. Kashmir is an old issue, it has been going on since 1947,” he said.

