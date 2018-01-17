Under Mamata, Bengal turning Best Bengal: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani at business summit on Tuesday. Partha Paul Mukesh Ambani at business summit on Tuesday. Partha Paul

Praising the chief minister for making West Bengal the number one state in terms of ease of doing business, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said the state is becoming “Best Bengal” under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

“Bengal has said goodbye to the slow growth rate of the past. It is now embracing the future with the grace and agility of the Bengal tiger. Today, the state is famous for ease of doing business… A miracle has happened because of an industrial peace and pace. Under her (Mamata’s) leadership, West Bengal is becoming Best Bengal,” he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit. Ambani announced that his company will manufacture mobile phones and set-top boxes in the state and invest Rs 5,000 crore in non-Jio businesses in the next three years.

“I would like to make a few commitments as partners of growth in Bengal. I am happy to announce that Jio will reach 100 per cent of West Bengal’s population by December 2018. Secondly, we are embarking on a project to connect Bengal with optic fibre… Jio will also connect every single educational institution, hospital and medical facility so the power of data and digital services is available by December 2019,” he said.

On investments in non-Jio businesses, he said, “Reliance is setting up digital service centres across the country… We will launch this initiative in five districts of Bengal with immediate effect. We shall be working with multiple partners to explore setting up next-generation electronic manufacturing facilities and make West Bengal the hub for innovation and high-tech technologies… We are committed to invest over Rs 5,000 crore in non-Jio businesses.”

