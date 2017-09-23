Under BSP rule, incidents like Una will not happen, says Mayawati as she kicks off poll campaign in Gujarat

BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a rally in Vadodara in poll-bound Gujarat (Express photo) BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a rally in Vadodara in poll-bound Gujarat (Express photo)

BSP chief Mayawati, who kicked off her party’s campaign in poll-bound Gujarat on Saturday, said Dalits have been left with no rights in the BJP-ruled state. Saturday marks the centenary of the Mahasankalp Divas, the day Dr BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian constitution, vowed to fight inequality in the Indian society.

Speaking at a rally in Vadodara, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that under her party’s rule, incidents like the flogging of Dalits in Una will not take place.

“Today BJP is talking about Dalits but you must understand their real face. Dalits have no rights in BJP-led Gujarat…if BSP comes to power in Gujarat, incidents like Una will never happen. Dalits will get respect,” she said.

Mayawati, whose last stint in UP ended in 2012, also threatened to convert to Buddhism if the ‘Shankaracharyas of the Hindu religion did not stop discrimination’ (against Dalits).

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BSP chief said he indulges in ‘drama’ in the name of Ambedkar to get Dalit votes.

“To seek Dalit votes, Modi indulges in drama in the name of Ambedkar, but he never made Vadodara Ambedkar smarak as Chief Minister,” the 61-year old leader said.

Describing the BJP’s stance as “anti-reservation”, the BSP leader said that the party is trying to cut down on reservation for Dalits. “BJP protested implementation of Mandal Commission and Bharat Ratna to Dr Ambedkar. It brought down the VP Singh Govt,” she alleged. She said the BJP came to power in UP in March this year by ‘cheating.’ “It has undone all good work of BSP for Dalits,” she said.

She alleged that the BJP conspired to ‘eliminate’ her in the guise of the riots in Saharanpur.

“I pledge to bring BSP to power in Gujarat. I will give fitting reply to BJP and company. If we form a government in Gujarat, it will be sone pe suhaga (icing on the cake),” she vowed.

The BSP, which does not have representation in the Gujarat Assembly, was routed by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. The party ended third with 19 seats behind the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

