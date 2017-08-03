PM Modi ordered IT raids at Karnataka minister: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Yadav said, “Narendra Modi was behind the IT raids on the resort. Why doesn’t he asks for raids in the houses of big personalities?” (Source: ANI photo) Lalu Yadav said, “Narendra Modi was behind the IT raids on the resort. Why doesn’t he asks for raids in the houses of big personalities?” (Source: ANI photo)

The ongoing Income Tax raids against a Karnataka minister elicited angry reactions from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav whose properties and those of his family were raided by the CBI recently in connection with an alleged land scam. Mincing no words, Yadav said the raids at the Bengaluru resort where Gujarat MLAs were put up were carried out on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the government does not target big people like Adani and has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country.

“Narendra Modi ne chhapa marwaya resort mein. Bade bade logon ke yahan kyun nahi marwya… poora desh mein emergency, humlog ke yahan chhapa. Adani se lekar jo bade bade log hain, unke yahan se paisa kyun nahi nikal raha?” ANI quoted the RJD chief as saying.

Yadav also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over black money. “Kaala dhan ghoom rahe hain aur khoj rahe hain yahan karyakartaon aur netaon ke yahan? Sthiti bhayawah hai desh ka. (They are roaming around and searching for black money in the residences of members and ministers? The condition of the country is horrific).”

The tax department conducted searches at a Bengaluru resort, where Congress has holed up 42 of its MLAs from Gujarat since July 30 in order to prevent their poaching by the BJP , and the properties of minister D K Shivakumar. More than Rs 7 crore in cash had been recovered from the minister’s Delhi residence in Safdarjung.

The RJD chief took potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again, saying he is a turncoat. “Nitish Kumar palturam hain. Ye bhi chale gaye unki godh mein jaake. Maine kaha tha ‘Namo sharnam gachhami’ (Nitish Kumar is a turncoat. He also went in the lap of BJP. I had said ‘Namo sharnam gachhami’).”

