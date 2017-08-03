Latest News
PM Modi ordered IT raids at Karnataka minister: Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "BJP members are only roaming around with black money and searching for it in the residences of members and ministers?  The condition of country is horrible."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2017 5:17 pm
The ongoing Income Tax raids against a Karnataka minister elicited angry reactions from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav whose properties and those of his family were raided by the CBI recently in connection with an alleged land scam. Mincing no words, Yadav said the raids at the Bengaluru resort where Gujarat MLAs were put up were carried out on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the government does not target big people like Adani and has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country.

Narendra Modi ne chhapa marwaya resort mein. Bade bade logon ke yahan kyun nahi marwya… poora desh mein emergency, humlog ke yahan chhapa. Adani se lekar jo bade bade log hain, unke yahan se paisa kyun nahi nikal raha?” ANI quoted the RJD chief as saying.

Yadav also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over black money. “Kaala dhan ghoom rahe hain aur khoj rahe hain yahan karyakartaon aur netaon ke yahan? Sthiti bhayawah hai desh ka. (They are roaming around and searching for black money in the residences of members and ministers?  The condition of the country is horrific).”

The tax department conducted searches at a Bengaluru resort, where Congress has holed up 42 of its MLAs from Gujarat since July 30 in order to prevent their poaching by the BJP , and the properties of minister D K Shivakumar. More than Rs 7 crore in cash had been recovered from the minister’s Delhi residence in Safdarjung.

The RJD chief took potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again, saying he is a turncoat. “Nitish Kumar palturam hain. Ye bhi chale gaye unki godh mein jaake. Maine kaha tha ‘Namo sharnam gachhami’ (Nitish Kumar is a turncoat. He also went in the lap of BJP. I had said ‘Namo sharnam gachhami’).”

  1. C
    Chatakjee
    Aug 3, 2017 at 5:15 pm
    This chara chor knows everything. Most stupid politician who has manipulated both caste and communal factors to remain in power and to remain relevant and his scumbag talks of secularism and social justice. His type of politicians would sell the country for their own benefit and to remain in power.
    Reply
  2. D
    Damodar Biswal
    Aug 3, 2017 at 5:13 pm
    Nothing better can be expected from one looter about another.
    Reply
  3. K
    kris kumar
    Aug 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm
    Irrelevant convicted chor Lalu and his son are barking a lot after CBI raids. Chori karo aur fir ankh dikhao. This is the way chor Lalu and other looters bark and then call it vendetta.
    Reply
  4. S
    syed ansar
    Aug 3, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    Advani was right in his assessment that emergency can't be ruled out in future.....we are witnessing undeclared emergency.....democracy and federalism in peril....
    Reply
  5. I
    Indian
    Aug 3, 2017 at 4:51 pm
    Mr LALOO must be thrown back into JAIL to complete the SIX YEARS JAIL TERM he was awarded for FODDER SCAM. ............. INDIA is shows in VERY POOR LIGHT when "RICH and POWERFUL" in India avoid JAIL TERM after being CONVICTED by COURT. .............. Evidently, LOOTED CRORES are used to BRIBE and STAY out of Jail as Mr LALOO is doing .............................. and if in JAIL to BUY COMFORTS as Ms Sasikala is doing in Karnataka.
    Reply
  6. Load More Comments
