Unclaimed bag with Rs 12 lakh in new notes found in Shahdara

An unclaimed bag containing Rs 12 lakh cash in new currency notes of denomination 500 and 2,000 was on Thursday found by police during patrolling in Shahdara. Head constables Manmohan and Sanjiv found the red bag in a service lane on Pushta Road while they were on patrol duty.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The two constables took the bag in their possession after feeling suspicious about it, a senior police officer said. “The bag contained Rs 12 lakh in the form of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. They displayed honesty and brought it to the notice of senior officers,” the police officer said.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad tweeted: “HC Manmohn & HC Sanjiv PS Gandhingar located a suspicious bag during patroling @ Pusta rd & found new curncy Rs 12L @DelhiPolice (sic).” Police believe the owner of the bag might have mistakenly left it. Since there’s no CCTV camera in the area, police will verify credentials of anyone who comes forward to claim the bag.