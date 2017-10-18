Uncertainty over Virbhadra seat, Congress list yet to come

The screening committee of the Congress, which met in Delhi on Tuesday, is said to have finalised the names for 60-odd constituencies and left options open for Virbhadra to pick his constituency. The screening committee of the Congress, which met in Delhi on Tuesday, is said to have finalised the names for 60-odd constituencies and left options open for Virbhadra to pick his constituency.

A day after reports suggested that he may contest the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls from Theog, speculation was rife that Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh may fight from Arki, a constituency in Solan district.

“Virbhadra himself told the committee about his decision to leave Theog for Arki,” an AICC leader told The Indian Express late Tuesday evening.

The first list of Congress candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is likely to be out on Wednesday.

