Uncertainty over Sasikala’s swearing-in on Tuesday

Speculation was rife about AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala taking charge as chief minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow but there was no official word from the party in this regard. Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the swearing-in of Sasikala on Tuesday. However, the Madras University Auditorium, which had earlier hosted the swearing-in of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was being reportedly spruced up for the occasion, while apparently awaiting the court directive.

The party remained tight-lipped on Sasikala taking over as chief minister on Tuesday as is being widely speculated. A senior AIADMK source, however, indicated that all arrangements were in place in the event of the ceremony taking place on Tuesday. On Sunday, Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader by its MLAs, paving the way for her elevation to the top post.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has accepted the resignation of incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who quit citing ‘personal reasons.’