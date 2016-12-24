UNC blockade: Army Chief Dalbir Singh reviews security situation in Manipur

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh arrived in Manipur capital Imphal on Saturday to review the security situation in the wake of a blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC). General Singh will also visit Assam to review the security situation there.

Meanwhile, a curfew from Lamlong Bridge to Pangei area has been relaxed from 6 am to 5 pm. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had on Friday visited Manipur to take stock of the situation and asked the state government to step up its efforts in restoring normalcy.

Earlier, expressing concern over the long blockade of a highway connecting Manipur, the Home Ministry on Thursday rapped the state government for ‘failing’ to discharge its ‘constitutional’ duties in ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads despite repeated requests.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also asked Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang to ensure there is no disturbance in the movement of vehicles passing through his state, as there have been reports of the Naga Students Federation calling for a blockade of vehicles in Nagaland.

In a stern message to Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, Rajnath said the state is facing an extremely distressing economic situation because of the continuous blockade of National Highway-2.

The blockade in the state was announced by the UNC after the Manipur Government decided to upgrade the Sadar Hills and Jiribam areas to full-fledged districts. Following the state government’s decision on November 1, UNC militants blocked the Imphal-Dimapur and the Imphal-Jiribam highways indefinitely.