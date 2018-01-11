Take no cognizance of fringe elements that spread hate: MEA on Canada gurdwaras banning entry of Indian officials

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference said in the December 26 meeting, the focus of talks between the two countries was cross-border terror. (Source: ANI photo) MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference said in the December 26 meeting, the focus of talks between the two countries was cross-border terror. (Source: ANI photo)

In the wake of gurdwaras in Canada and US barring the entry of Indian officials, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said a majority of Sikhs around the world want better relations with India and insisted that New Delhi has taken no cognisance of fringe elements that spread hate and disharmony.

“Majority of Sikhs in Canada and other parts of the world share warm relations with India and they want better relations with India and their country of residence. We take no cognizance of fringe elements that spread hate and disharmony,” MEA was quoted as saying by ANI.

Days after 14 gurdwaras in Canada’s Ontario province imposed a ban on the entry of Indian government representatives, more gurdwara management committees in Canada and the US had followed suit and barred Indian officials, RSS and Shiv Sena members from entering gurudwaras under their control.

However, there will be no ban on any Indian official paying a personal visit to any gurdwara run by these committees.

An announcement in this regard was made on Sunday at New York’s Gurdwara Sikh Cultural Society right after a religious congregation organised to observe the death anniversary of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, who were given death penalties for killing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. READ | 16 more gurdwaras in Canada, 96 in US ban entry of Indian officials

In recent years, the Indian High Commission in Canada has been making attempts to improve ties with the Sikh diaspora there, which had been affected after Operation Blue Star in 1984.

The latest development has come as a setback to these efforts. A series of meetings were held by these committees since December 9 before taking the final call.

