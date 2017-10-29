‘Unauthorised’ Aadhaar enrolment centre sealed

The action came after an overwhelming majority of villagers of Gaindi Khata near here complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth. The action came after an overwhelming majority of villagers of Gaindi Khata near here complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.

The district administration has sealed an “unauthorised” Aadhaar enrolment centre after a large number of residents of a village complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.

According to officials, Haridwar District Magistrate Deepak Rawat visited the enrolment centre on Saturday and found that it had been operating without authorisation.

Rawat ordered that the centre, being run by a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, be sealed. The action came after an overwhelming majority of villagers of Gaindi Khata near here complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.

