Unable to repay loan, man tries self-immolation at Yogi Adityanath’s event

Unable to repay his loan, a man on tried to immolate himself in Gorakhnath temple, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was attending an event. Rajkumar Bharti, a resident of Rajpur Devri in Ballia district, poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself on fire during the CM’s programme, police said.

He was, however, caught by the people present at the site, including the media. A letter was later recovered from his possession in which he said he had taken a private loan of Rs 2.5 lakh for his medical treatment and was not getting any help from anywhere to repay it. A probe in on in the matter, police said.

