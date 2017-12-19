Unable to pay off debt, 37-year-old farmer jumps before running train in Nashik

“Due to the natural calamities, I suffered losses and cannot repay the amount, which is why I am taking this step,” the officer quoted the farmer as saying in the note,” read the suicide note. “Due to the natural calamities, I suffered losses and cannot repay the amount, which is why I am taking this step,” the officer quoted the farmer as saying in the note,” read the suicide note.

A 37-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by jumping before a running train near Lahavit station in Nashik district, PTI has reported quoting the Railway Police. The farmer, who has been identified as Jagadish Bahiru Shirsat, a resident of Bhagur, took the extreme step on Monday.

According to the suicide note recovered from the farmer’s pocket , police said, he had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh under a state government scheme that he was unable to repay.

“But due to the natural calamities, I suffered losses and cannot repay the amount, which is why I am taking this step,” the officer quoted the farmer as saying in the note.

The suicide note was addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The farmer, in the suicide note, also sought ‘justice’ for his family members, the officer told PTI, adding investigations are underway in the case.

The suicide comes at a time when government statistics have shown a dip in numbers for a second year in a row in six suicide-prone districts of Maharashtra after 2015.

Yavatmal, which has earned the infamous tag of being the ‘suicide capital of Vidarbha’, has also shown a decrease in the number of suicides from last year’s 272 to 225 this year. The district had registered 386 suicides in 2015, an all time high record for any district.

