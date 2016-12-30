Dalit group plans mass gathering outside court in Una town of Gir Somnath

Seven Dalits were allegedly assaulted by a group of cow rakshaks (cow vigilantes) in Mota Samadhiyala village of Una taluka in Gir Somnath district on July 11 this year. (Source: AP Photo/File) Seven Dalits were allegedly assaulted by a group of cow rakshaks (cow vigilantes) in Mota Samadhiyala village of Una taluka in Gir Somnath district on July 11 this year. (Source: AP Photo/File)

DALIT LEADERS in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat Thursday appealed to their community members to assemble outside the court in Una town of Gir Somnath district on January 3 and extend “moral support” to fellow community members who were allegedly assaulted by a group gau rakshaks and are fighting a legal battle now.

“To extend support to victims of Una and to make them believe that they are not alone, but the entire Dalit community was behind them, we, hereby, appeal to the Dalits of Gujarat to assemble in big numbers in Una court on Tuesday (January 3, 2017) to repay to the community and ensure that the sacrifices made by the community do not go in vain,” read a message circulated on social media by Saurashtra Dalit Sangathan (SDS), a group of Dalits of Saurashtra region.

Seven Dalits were allegedly assaulted by a group of cow rakshaks (cow vigilantes) in Mota Samadhiyala village of Una taluka in Gir Somnath district on July 11 this year when they were allegedly skinning carcass of a cow. Four of them were allegedly kidnapped, brought to Una town and flogged before police rescued them. Criminal Investigation Department (crime) had investigated this case. The agency had arrested 42 persons, including four policemen, and three minors in connection with the case. The investigating agency has already filed two chargesheets in the case while it is in the process of filing the third one.

“The prosecution will submit documentary evidence to the court on January 3 against the accused. Based on that evidence, we shall argue to frame charges against the accused,” special public prosecutor Dipendra Yadav said, adding that the accused will also be produced in court that day.

Deven Vanvi, convenor of SDS, said they were trying to mobilise Dalits to extend moral support to the victims. “The supporters of the accused have been mobbing the court premises every time they are brought there,” he said.