UN chief Antonio Guterres hints at dialogue between India and Pakistan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through his meetings with Prime Ministers of the two countries.

“Why do you think I met three times the Prime Minister of Pakistan and two times the Prime Minister of India,” Guterres said in a lighter vein while responding to a question during a media briefing here on whether he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “For someone accused of doing nothing, it is quite a number of meetings,” Guterres said, referring to criticism that he has been shying away and is reluctant to act to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

Guterres, who was addressing reporters at his first media conference at the world body’s headquarters since assuming office in January, was asked about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control and the ceasefire violations since he assumed office. Guterres did not elaborate but through his response he did not make any indication that he will act as a mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

