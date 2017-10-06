Umiya Dham Ashram Inaugurated: PM Modi warns against addiction in north Gujarat youth, asks elderly to look out

PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration function in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI) PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration function in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Hundreds of members of the Kadva Patidar community, mostly from Gujarat, sat on carpets under a tent in Haridwar on Thursday afternoon as a compère welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarati. Modi spoke in Hindi as he welcomed the people with “Jai Umiya Maa!” Umiya Maa, kuldevi or deity of the clan, is highly revered among the Kadva Patidars. Modi was inaugurating the Umiya Dham Ashram in Haridwar via videoconferencing.

Apart from the Kadva Patidars from Gujarat in the audience, there were some community members from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as well. The community claimed to have built the 150-room hospice near the Ganga as a resting place, primarily for pilgrims from the community who visit Haridwar.

“Maa Umiya ke charnon mein baithne ka koi mauka mai chhorhta nahi hoon (I don’t miss any opportunity to revere Maa Umiya). Hence, I thought, I must use technology to be present during this holy occasion,” the PM said as the crowd listened silently to the address via videoconferencing.

The main temple of Maa Umiya is at Unjha in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, just a few kilometres from Modi’s birthplace of Vadnagar.

In 1975-76, when the festival of Maa Umiya was organised, he had participated in it as a volunteer, Modi said. After becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister, a grand festival for the deity was organised in Unjha in 2009. “It was the best festival for Maa Umiya. You would agree,” Modi said while mentioning that his government had a major contribution in making the festival as grand as it was.

The PM also cautioned the elderly among the Patidars against the “addictions among the youth in north Gujarat”. “Bura mat manna (don’t mind). Our new generation is slowly becoming addicted to intoxication. I request you to create an environment where our youth does not give in to any kind of addiction,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App