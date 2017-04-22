Uma Bharti reviews ‘Namami Gange’ projects

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti today reviewed on-going projects under ‘Namami Gange’ programme in Sahibganj district. “We could prove success of the Namami Gange project only by bringing prosperity in the houses of those living along the banks of the holy river,” she said.

Bharti, also river development and Ganga rejuvenation minister, formally inaugurated compressed brick plants in Kalyani, Maharajgunj and Taaljhari blocks of the district, according to an official release.

She also inspected an under construction river ghat at Sarkanda and expressed satisfaction over the progress. Bharti planted a sapling to launch an afforestration campaign a at Dedhgama village in Rajmahal block. The minister also interacted with ‘Sakhi Mandal’ members and local people.

