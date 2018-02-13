  • Associate Sponsor
  • Uma Bharti not to contest polls for 3 years, says ‘not retiring but rejuvenating body’

Uma Bharti said BJP chief Amit Shah had asked her to continue as Union minister till 2019. She also added that she would campaign for the party, if asked.

By: PTI | Bhopal | Published: February 13, 2018 9:10 pm
Uma Bharti further said while the Sangh and Jan Sangh faced damage and the country suffered losses "only the Congress benefited from the assassination of Gandhiji." (File)
Union minister Uma Bharti said on Monday she will not contest elections for the next three years owing to health problems. She, however, clarified that she was not retiring from politics.

“I am suffering from knee and back problems, and to recover, I will take some rest. I will not fight elections for the next three years,” she told reporters here. Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation said she would not even run for the Rajya Sabha, but would campaign for the party, if asked.

The BJP MP from Jhansi said she wants to work from “9 am to 5 pm”. “I want to live a balanced life, have a lifestyle according to doctors’ advice,” she said.

Bharti said BJP chief Amit Shah had asked her to continue as Union minister till 2019. “I had a talk over the phone with him three days ago (during which Shah told her to continue in the Union government),” she said.

There is nothing unusual about taking such a break, Bharti said, adding that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had done so for health reasons during his political career. “This doesn’t mean I am retiring from politics,” the 58-year-old leader said, adding she was younger than Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and two other leaders from the state — BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and former Union Minister Prahlad Patel.

“I will have many years left in politics even after the next three years. In fact, I am focusing on health to ensure that it does not deteriorate,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. “I need to rejuvenate my body,” she said.

  1. Ashok Dhingra
    Feb 13, 2018 at 9:37 pm
    If Uma Bharti wants to rejuvenate her body, the best option for her is to marry Baba Ramdev, who is also looking for good match.
    1. F
      Facts can't be digested
      Feb 13, 2018 at 10:02 pm
      Good Suggestion sir.
    2. F
      Facts can't be digested
      Feb 13, 2018 at 9:33 pm
      BJP members proved that every person wearing saffron wouldn't be a peace monger.
      1. F
        Facts can't be digested
        Feb 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm
        Wearing Saffron has become an election USP these days.
        1. F
          Facts can't be digested
          Feb 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm
          Oh God we are saved at least from one Nut.
