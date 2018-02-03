Uma Bharati admitted to AIIMS with ‘severe knee pain’

  • Associate Sponsor
A hospital source said that Uma Bharati is stable and undergoing medication for knee ailment

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2018 7:00 pm
(Photo: Vishal Srivastav)
Union Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Uma Bharti was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after she complained of “severe knee pain”.

“She had this knee ailment for some years now. Last evening the pain was unbearable for her. She had to be admitted to AIIMS last night”, a close aid of Bharati told PTI today.

Bharti is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s new private ward.

“She is stable and undergoing required medication,” a hospital source said.

