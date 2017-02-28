Ulhasnagar: Auto driver booked for killing wife

An auto driver from Ulhasnagar in the district has been booked for allegedly killing his wife last night suspecting her character, police said today. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered, police said. However, no arrests have been made so far, said police. The victim Vandana Jagtap (26) was married to one Deepak around 11-years ago and the couple had two children. As they did not get along three years ago they separated, mentions the complaint filed by the deceased’s mother with Ulhasnagar police.

Vandana later married auto driver Suresh Shijwani, who was a habitual drinker. He doubted her character, said the complaint. Suresh had warned the victim of killing her if she ventured out for work, the complaint stated. It was last evening at about 7.30 PM that the deceased’s mother saw her near Goal Maidan and was informed that Suresh had called her there to meet him.

The deceased’s mother told police that it was around 10 PM that the local police came to her house and took her to the central police station where her daughter was lying dead with wounds on her neck. The police found the body of the victim in the maidan at about 9.30 PM and the complainant informed the police that she suspects that the accused had done to death her daughter doubting her character.