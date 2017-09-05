ULFA asks two PSUs to move out, says name colleges after local people

Paresh Baruah on Monday asked Central public sector undertakings NEEPCO and NHPC to close operations or be ready to face “military action.” (Representational Image) Paresh Baruah on Monday asked Central public sector undertakings NEEPCO and NHPC to close operations or be ready to face “military action.” (Representational Image)

After the pro-talks faction of ULFA launched a tirade against “outsiders”, the outfit’s anti-talks faction headed by Paresh Baruah on Monday asked Central public sector undertakings NEEPCO and NHPC to close operations here or be ready to face “military action.” The ULFA faction also asked the BJP-led state government to remove names of all “outsider Indians” from educational institutions and rename them after eminent indigenous people.

The outfit referred to the government’s decision to name 22 new colleges after RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya and warned of “armed action”. It asked parents to pull out their children from these institutions “in the interest of their security”.

In a statement e-mailed to media offices in Guwahati on Monday, the Paresh Baruah faction held North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) responsible for recent floods in Lakhimpur and asked it to leave Assam. “While NEEPCO’s 405-MW Ranganadi hydel project caused such havoc, it is easily understood what disaster is in store in NHPC’s 2000-MW Lower Subansiri project. It will wipe out the entire downstream area.

Hence both companies should shut down their operations in this (Western South-East Asia) region. Otherwise ULFA(I) will carry out military action against them,” said the statement signed by self-styled Major Arunoday Asom, assistant publicity secretary of the outfit.

Assam Police has alerted the districts concerned and raised security for NEEPCO and NHPC installations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App