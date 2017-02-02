ULB elections: NTAC demands resignation of Nagaland CM T R Zeliang

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister T R Zeliang and his cabinet by 4 pm today following the killing of two youths in clashes over the urban local bodies (ULB) elections. Tension continued to prevail for the second day here after the bodies of two persons, killed in police firing in Dimapur on Tuesday, arrived last evening, a police officer said.

With the mob demanding that the bodies be paraded before the residences of Chief Minister T R Zeliang and ruling NPF Party President Dr Shurhozelie, the NTAC constituted a committee to take up the matter with the government, an NTAC spokesman said.

The committee was formed at an extraordinary emergency meeting held at Angami Public Organisation (APO) office on Thursday, the NTAC spokesman said.

The Committee comprises seven tribal organisations — Zeliang, Chakhesang, Ao, Pochury, Rengma, Sumi, Lotha and Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation (ENPO) Kohima, representing six tribes from its region.

NTAC Kohima, in a memorandum submitted to the Governor P B Acharya in absentia at the Raj Bhavan, today alleged that the situation had turned volatile as the Chief Minister and his Cabinet had decided to go against the democratic voice of the people to postpone the scheduled election to Urban Local Bodies.

The two youths identified as Khriesavizo Avizo Metha and Bendangnungsang have been declared “Naga martyrs”, who gave their lives for protecting the rights of the Nagas. Their funeral was scheduled for this morning, the spokesman said.

The NTAC has also demanded the immediate suspension of the police officers and personnel involved in the “indiscriminate firing” leading to the death of the two youths.

Further, it has also been decided that the bodies will not be buried until the demands are met forthwith, NTAC Kohima informed the Governor through the memorandum, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the bandh is also continuing in Dimapur and Mokokchung district in solidarity with the stand of tribal

organisations in Kohima.

The two youths had died in clashes with the police while several others were injured during bandhs called by tribal bodies opposing the ULB elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Yesterday, the state government decided to withhold the election process to 12 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) keeping in view the situation in the state.