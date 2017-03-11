Ulama chief meets Saifullah’s family, gets booked for ‘provocative speech’

Saifullah was killed in Lucknow. PTI Saifullah was killed in Lucknow. PTI

POLICE ON Friday booked Rashtriya Ulama Council national president Maulana Aamir Rashadi for allegedly giving a provocative speech after meeting the family of Saifullah — who was shot dead by the state ATS early Wednesday — at their residence at Jajmau area of Kanpur. Rashadi also visited the houses of Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Azhar, who had been arrested for their alleged links to an explosion that took place on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train on Tuesday, and met their family members.

An FIR was lodged against Rashadi at Chakeri police station in Kanpur. Chakeri police Station House Officer Santosh Singh said, “After meeting the family members of Saifullah, Aamir Rashadi gave a provocative speech while meeting locals near the deceased’s house… We have obtained a video in which he is seen giving provocative speech.”

The complainant in the case is Sub-Inspector Shiv Godwari, in-charge of Chakeri outpost, said the SHO. While Rashadi could not be contacted, state spokesperson of Rashtriya Ulama Council — which supported the BSP in the UP elections — Mohammad Naseem denied the allegations.

“We visited houses of Saifullah, Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Azhar and met their relatives. We found policemen sitting inside and outside their houses. The family members told us police had falsely implicated their boys. After coming out of Saifullah’s house, Aamir Rashadi told the people that there is no Hindu and Muslim terrorist and here, the government is working like terrorist,” said Naseem. “Rashadi said this because we saw the families living in fear… with the presence of policemen at their houses,” he added.