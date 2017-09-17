UK’s first turbaned MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi lobbying for re-starting of Amritsar-UK flights

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

After raising issue of recommencement of direct flights between Amritsar and UK with centre and state (Punjab) governments in India during his visit recently, Labor Party’s first turbaned Sikh MP from Slough, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, has now started lobbying with UK Airlines convincing then to restart it. During meetings he was mentioning the names of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal who offered that if international companies would start such flights then state would not charge aviation tax.

Dhesi told The Indian Express that he met with several airlines including Air India officials in U.K., Virgin Antlantic so as to tell them the potential of these proposed flights. During his visit he had met with Punjab FM, Union FM Arun Jaitley and Civil Aviation minister Jayant Sinha. He said that during his meetings he had presented the facts that how such flights would be a profitable venture. ” I informed that how Punjab government is ready to help,” said he, adding that even Punjabi diaspora has been quite exciting about the proposal and ready to help.

He said that during his meeting with Indian High Commissioner in UK, YK Sinha, seeking his intervention in it. He said that if these flights are restarted, a huge time would be saved and NRIs can be saved from long journeys from Delhi to Punjab. He said that gone by the facts and figures.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App