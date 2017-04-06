UKLA militant carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Manipur

Source: Google Image Source: Google Image

A top militant of the United Kuki Liberation Army (UKLA) carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and two other cadres of the UKLA were arrested from Senapati district, police said today.

A police team led by SP (Kangpokpi) H Balaram Singh raided a hotel and arrested the trio including the self-styled ‘president’ of the outfit, identified as Thangkhosei Kipgen (33) and two of his associates – Seigoulen Doungle (31) and Lenkhomang Kipgen (21) yesterday, said a press release issued by PRO of Manipur Police.

The police said Thangkhosei Kipgen was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. During investigation, it was learnt that they were “planning to kidnap some contractors” for ransom.

Recently police teams have been deployed along the Imphal-Mao highway to check frequent cases of illegal extortion and ransom.

Another cadre of the banned outfit Zeliangrong United Front was arrested by police commandos from Langol Games Village area on Wednesday last.

The arrested cadre has been identified as 33-year-old Johnson Kamheih.

