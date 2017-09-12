UK Royal Navy Ship HMS Monmouth on five-day visit to Goa

The 133 m ship is manned by 212 personnel including 28 officers, 177 sailors and 7 civilians (twitter.com/ PIB_Panaji) The 133 m ship is manned by 212 personnel including 28 officers, 177 sailors and 7 civilians (twitter.com/ PIB_Panaji)

A Royal Navy ship, HMS Monmouth, Type 23 Class is on a five-day visit to Goa since September 11, the Indian Navy official has said. The ship will be in Goa till September 15. “The UK Naval ship is a Guided Missile Frigate commanded by Commander Ian D Feasey. The ship is currently berthed at Mormugao Port Trust,” the naval spokesman said.

The 133 m ship is manned by 212 personnel including 28 officers, 177 sailors and 7 civilians. “The ship’s last port of call was Bahrain. The Commanding Officer of the ship Feasey called on Rear Admiral Puneet Bahl, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area on September 11 and discussed various bilateral issues,” the spokesman said.

A passage exercise between INS Gomati and RNS Monmouth is also scheduled to be held on September 15 to develop interoperability and foster navy to navy relationship (twitter.com/ PIB_Panaji) A passage exercise between INS Gomati and RNS Monmouth is also scheduled to be held on September 15 to develop interoperability and foster navy to navy relationship (twitter.com/ PIB_Panaji)

The various activities planned during the visit include friendly sports fixtures between mixed teams of Goa Naval Area and Royal Navy and mutual professional interaction and familiarisation visits. A passage exercise between INS Gomati and RNS Monmouth is also scheduled to be held on September 15 to develop interoperability and foster navy to navy relationship.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App