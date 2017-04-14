UK national gives police the slip, escapes through toilet

A 30-year-old accused from the UK managed to give Telangana Police the slip on the pretext of using the washroom at Nizamuddin railway station on Wednesday. According to police, the convict, Mohammad Ali, turned on the tap in the toilet to mislead the officers who were waiting outside and managed to escape. Sources said Delhi Police have been alerted and have launched a search for him. DCP (railways) Parwaiz Ahmed confirmed the incident and said all district police stations have been alerted about Ali’s escape.

Ali was arrested by Hyderabad Police in 2011 in a case of forgery and under the Foreigners Act. Police sources said he is also wanted in several cases of cheating in Britain. He was brought to Delhi Wednesday in connection with an extradition case at the Patiala House Courts Complex.

Ali was accompanied by five policemen of the Special Armed Reserve Centre Police Line, Amberpet, led by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) level officer. Police sources said they had to board the Dakshin Express from Nizamuddin railway station at 11 pm. As they arrived early, they decided to sit in the AC waiting room on platform 1.

Sources said at about 8 pm, Ali requested the policemen to let him use the washroom. Three of the officers waited outside while he used the toilet. Once inside, Ali opened the tap at full force to mislead the officers.

According to police sources, he spotted a hole made for an exhaust fan in the toilet. With the help of some iron pipes, he climbed up and jumped on to the platform. The officers grew suspicious when Ali did not come out. One of them went to the other side of the toilet and peeped through the hole to find he had escaped. They then made a PCR call and informed local police.

This is the second incident of an accused escaping from a railway station reported this year.

