UK made visa policy error, will lobby to change it, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicks a football after the Mayor’s Cup match for children in Mumbai Sunday.(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicks a football after the Mayor’s Cup match for children in Mumbai Sunday.(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who kicked off his tour to India on Sunday, said it was wrong of the United Kingdom to change its visa policies in 2012 restricting migrants and he would lobby to change them. “In 2012, the UK chose to get rid of the post-study work visa. The UK has made a big mistake. Students from outside are great assets, not just for the fees that they bring in. We are lobbying for change in policies,” Khan said. According to him, a migration advisory committee has been set up to discuss the issues pertaining visa policies.

Khan said the UK receives over 1 lakh international students. “The admission of Indian students is going up,” he said. The London mayor, a member of the Labour Party, said: “On the one hand, Britain wants to harbour trade relations with India, and on the other they have restricted entry of Indian students.” He added: “Even London businessmen are asking the government to re-look at restrictive visa policies.”

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also indicated that the UK visa policies might negatively impact Indian professionals wanting to visit that country for short-term businesses. The London Mayor is on a tour to Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar as part of the “London is Open” campaign to improve trade relations between India and London. He is also slated to visit Pakistan as part of the campaign.

On Monday, he is expected to make announcements on two cultural agreements signed between India and London. A film studio is also being set up in London to attract the Bollywood for production work. “We will sign a joint film partnership. There are already a lot of Indian films shot in London,” he said. Over 20 businessmen have accompanied the mayor on his visit. He is also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Cm. “We are focusing on culture, films, climate change,” he said.

With the deadline for UK’s official exit from the European Union slated for March 2019, London was looking at forging economic ties with non-European countries in the transition period. Last month, a delegation of medical experts visited Mumbai and several other cities in India to share medical technologies in health care and invite private hospitals to partner with the UK in setting up medical facilities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App