UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in India on first official visit

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit New Delhi to set out UK’s vision for a Global Britain and a strengthened relationship with India and the region in a keynote speech at the Raisina Dialogue. He will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian ministers, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar, to continue working towards the ambitious partnership that Prime Ministers’ Theresa May and Narendra Modi committed to during her visit to India last November.

He will also meet young Indian entrepreneurs and civil society leaders, as well as hosting a breakfast for British and Indian business representatives and investors. On Thursday, the foreign secretary will travel to Kolkata where he will meet Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. He will also meet representatives of the Cricket Association of Bengal and attend a debating competition featuring teams from Cambridge University and the London School of Economics marking the bicentenary of Presidency University.

The foreign secretary said: “It’s a tremendous pleasure to be back in India, a wonderful, beautiful and thriving country. As two modern, diverse democracies, the UK and India are natural partners and we are committed to working together to promote our people’s prosperity, improve global security and tackle the challenges that both our countries face today.” “As well as a trade relationship worth £16 bn, Indian companies have already created more than 100,000 jobs in the UK and sent 160,000 of the brightest and best students to our world class universities over the last 10 years. I have no doubt that the UK and India share an exciting future together on the world stage.”