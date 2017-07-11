Ujjwala scheme to enable women to cook in healthy environment: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme would enable poor women to live a life of dignity and cook in a healthy environment. “Most poor families are used to conventional mode of cooking using hazardous fire wood which create unhealthy surrounding especially for children and women. “Now all the families below poverty line are entitled to get access to Ujjwala scheme – a step towards clean fuel, clean environment and disease free health,” Sonowal said at the launch of the Yojana at Guwahati. The Ujjwala Yojna would cover 30,000 families in the Kamrup Metro district and 10 beneficiaries were ceremonially distributed LPG connections on Tuesday.

The state government has been relentlessly pursuing the agenda of development of all sections of the society and particularly the women of under privileged section and the act of giving financial grant to one lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) would be a major thrust for women empowerment in rural areas, he said.

Referring to problems faced by the people during the current floods in the state, Sonowal said the government was taking steps to provide relief materials and stepped up rescue operations for ensuring proper arrangement for flood affected and relief camp inmates.

He also said that Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been directed to release the ex-gratia for flood affected people within 12-hours.

