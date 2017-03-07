Ujjain train blast: Terror alert sounded across country, says MoS Home Hansraj Ahir

“We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country,” Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir said. (Source: PTI photo/File) “We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country,” Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir said. (Source: PTI photo/File)

The Centre on Tuesday sounded an alert across the country in the wake of a suspected terrorist, having possible links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh, hiding in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. “We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country,” Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir told reporters here. He said the Uttar Pradesh Police was doing a commendable job to nab the terrorist holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow.

Watch video:

“Terrorists do not have any ideology and create disturbances whenever they get a chance. The police is on the job to nab such elements,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has launched an operation to flush out the suspected terrorist holed up in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow following inputs that he may be linked to Bhopal-Ujjain train blast this morning.

The densely populated neighbourhood has been cordoned off and at least 20 commandos are involved in the operation, police said.

At least eight persons were today injured, two of them seriously, in a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Railway official said.