Ujjain police book ex-RSS man Kundan Chandrawat for Rs one crore bounty

Kundan Chandrawat joined the RSS in the 1980s. Kundan Chandrawat joined the RSS in the 1980s.

The Ujjain Police have registered a case against ex-RSS activist Kundan Chandrawat for announcing a bounty of Rs one crore on the head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

At a meet in Ujjain to protest the killings of RSS pracharaks and activists in Kerala, Chandrawat had said that he would transfer his property worth more than Rs one crore to anyone who cut off Vijayan’s head. He also promised to offer a garland of three lakh human skulls to Bharat Mata in revenge.

Ujjain SP MS Verma told The Indian Express that a case under Section 505 of the IPC has been lodged against the 42-year-old after the police got hold of the video in which he made those remarks. The offence is bailable.

The police acted only after the RSS relieved Chandrawat of his responsibility as sah prachar pramukh of Ujjain town. The RSS said a misconception about the organization had been created in the wake of the controversial comments made by Chandrawat in his individual capacity.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd