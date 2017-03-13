Ujjain blast suspects killed retired principal last October

Saifullah was killed by ATS men on March 8. Saifullah was killed by ATS men on March 8.

Three of the suspects linked to the MP train blast, including Mohammad Saifullah, who was killed by ATS personnel in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow on March 8, were allegedly involved in the murder of a retired principal in Kanpur in October last year. Atif Muzaffar, allegedly the mastermind of the blast, made the revelation while he was being interrogated by the Madhya Pradesh ATS team. Atif told the interrogators that he, along with Saifullah and Faisal Khan (who is among those arrested), had fired a .32 bore pistol to check if it was working when the bullet hit retired principal Ramesh Chandra Shukla.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to details of the case, on October 24, Shukla was returning home on his bicycle when a bullet hit him in the back while he was near Nawabganj. Passersby rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Shukla’s son Akshay had lodged an FIR at Chakeri police station against “unidentified killers”. Kanpur police had made no headway in the case as they failed to ascertain the motive.

While confessing to the murder, Atif told the ATS that they had no enmity with Shukla. Atif had bought the pistol through another group member, Fakre Alam of Etawah district.

Atif was arrested in Bhopal along with Danish Akhtar alias Zafar and Syed Mir Hussain alias Humza on March 7. Faisal was arrested along with his brother Imran in Kanpur the same day.

Santosh Singh, Station House Officer of Chakeri police station, said, “Investigation into the murder case of Ramesh Chandra is still pending… we are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.”

Pranay Nagwanshi, SP, ATS (Madhya Pradesh), said, “We have conveyed to our counterparts in Uttar Pradesh about Atif’s confession on the Kanpur murder case. I have also requested the UP Police to forward details related to the murder case.”