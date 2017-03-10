UIDAI to up authentication capacity to 10 crore transactions per day

Multiple steps such as DigiDhan Mela, social media information campaigns and DigiShala TV Channel have been undertaken for awareness on Aadhaar enabled digital payments. Multiple steps such as DigiDhan Mela, social media information campaigns and DigiShala TV Channel have been undertaken for awareness on Aadhaar enabled digital payments.

The Unique Identification Authority of India is procuring hardware to raise its authentication capacity to 10 crore transactions a day, Parliament was informed today. “Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is in process of procurement of necessary hardware for enhancing its authentication capacity to 10 crore transactions a day,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha.

The minister’s written reply came in response to a question on how the authority plans to increase biometric authentication capacity of Aadhaar to push Aadhaar enabled payment system.

The government has recently approved ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan’ for digital literacy in rural India, he stated.

Besides this, the government has implemented two schemes — National Digital Literacy Mission and Digital Saksharta Abhiyan — for providing digital literacy to the masses, with cumulative target of reaching 52.5 lakh people across the country.

The minister also informed that under India BPO Promotion Scheme, 70 companies have entered into preliminary agreement with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) so far to set up BPO/ITeS operations for 14,900 seats across 60 locations.

As many as 15 units have reported commencement of operations under the said scheme for a total of 1,850 seats.

Under another BPO promotion scheme, North East BPO Promotion Scheme, 10 companies have entered into preliminary agreement with STPI to set up operations for 1,460 seats across five states in the region.

The number of e-transactions through Common Services Centres on the ‘Digital Seva Portal’ jumped to 1,175 lakh in 2016 from 902 lakh in 2015. In January and February 2017, 101 lakh transactions were conducted through the CSCs on the portal, Chaudhary said.

To another question, the minister said that a total of 9,622 and 11,592 cyber crimes were registered during 2014 and 2015, respectively, reflecting a 20 per cent rise during the period, as per data by National Crime Records Bureau.

Responding to another query, he clarified that official websites of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram International airports were not hacked, and that no official data of the websites were stolen.

“It has been reported that some private websites in the name of Kochi airport and Thiruvananthapuram airport were hacked in December 2016. These hacked websites are registered and hosted in USA,” he said.