UIDAI on mandatory linking: ‘Link Aadhaar as early as possible to avoid inconvenience’

The UIDAI, in a press release, said that “people should instead verify their bank accounts, investment accounts, SIM cards, etc. as per the current laws and deadlines as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience”. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The UIDAI, in a press release, said that “people should instead verify their bank accounts, investment accounts, SIM cards, etc. as per the current laws and deadlines as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience”. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Even as the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would extend the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar for availing various services and welfare schemes to March 31, 2018, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that there was no change in deadlines so far. The UIDAI, in a press release, said that “people should instead verify their bank accounts, investment accounts, SIM cards, etc. as per the current laws and deadlines as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience”.

For most of the schemes and services, deadline to link Aadhaar is December 31. “…all notifications for requiring Aadhaar for various welfare programmes, verifying bank account, PAN card and SIM card with Aadhaar stand valid and lawful,” said UIDAI. The government’s statement in the Supreme Court was made before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, which said it may set up a five-judge Constitution bench next week to hear several pleas seeking an interim stay on the decision of mandatory linking of Aadhaar.

Apart from the existing schemes, the government is also reportedly planning to make Aadhaar linking mandatory for a number of other services such as property registration to keep a check on benami transactions. A section of legal experts argue that making Aadhaar mandatory could give rise to problems of exclusion on the basis of inability of a person to link their Aadhaar with a specific service due to any reason.

“UIDAI has clarified on a video circulated purportedly out of context of a lady lawyer on WhatsApp, Twitter and Social Media and said that the video refers to an order passed by the Supreme Court on 11th August 2015 when the court had restricted use of Aadhaar to only few programs. The video does not reflect true legal position as it obtains today, i.e., Dec. 7, 2017 because after the said Supreme Court order of 2015, Aadhaar Act was passed by Parliament in 2016 and subsequently notifications have been issued under the Aadhaar Act making Aadhaar mandatory for availing various welfare benefits such as PDS, LPG, MNREGS, scholarships, pensions etc,” the Authority said.

After the notification of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the Income Tax Act was amended in March 2017 to make Aadhaar mandatory for PAN cards, while the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules were changed in June 2017 for all bank accounts, insurance policies, pension accounts, MFs, demat accounts, and other financial products. While the original deadline for many of the social welfare schemes was announced to be December 31, there were several for which no last date for enrolment of Aadhaar to avail benefits was notified. However, it is presumed that beneficiaries would likely have to follow the same deadline to avail benefits under these schemes.

Schemes/Services for which Aadhaar number, authentication or enrolment is required

* Re-verification of mobile number using Aadhaar

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: February 6, 2018

* Linking of Aadhaar with PAN card

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Linking of Aadhaar with mutual fund investments

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Linking of Aadhaar with insurance policies

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Linking of Aadhaar with demat accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Linking of Aadhaar with credit cards

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* New and existing post office schemes

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* New and existing National Savings Certificate accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* New and existing Public Provident Fund accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* New and existing Kisan Vikas Patra accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students

Department: Ministry of Human Resource Development

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Availing subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Department: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Employees’ Pension Scheme

Department: Ministry of Labour and Employment

Last Date: December 31, 2017

* Availing crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Department: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act*

Department: Ministry of Rural Development

Targeted Public Distribution System*

Department : Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

National Career Services*

Department: Ministry of Labour and Employment

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana*

Department: Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

To receive incentives for construction of individual household latrine under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin)*

Department: Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Soil Health Management Scheme and Soil Health Card Scheme under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture*

Department: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

To receive incentives under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme*

Department: Ministry of Women and Child Development

To receive cash compensation under the Bhopal Gas Leak Disaster (Processing of Claims) Act, 1985*

Department: Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

For pension benefits to defence forces pensioners or family pensioners*

Department: Ministry of Defence

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App