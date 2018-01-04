UIDAI denies Aadhaar data breach report, says biometric info fully safe and secure

UIDAI said it maintains complete log and traceability of the facility and any misuse can be traced and appropriate action taken. (Illustration/C R Sasikumar) UIDAI said it maintains complete log and traceability of the facility and any misuse can be traced and appropriate action taken. (Illustration/C R Sasikumar)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday denied a media report claiming a breach of Aadhaar data. The statement was issued after a report published in The Tribune claimed that a certain group was allowing people to get “unrestricted access to details for any of the Aadhaar numbers in India” in exchange for money. The UIDAI said the report was a case of misreporting.

“UIDAI reassures that there has not been any data breach of biometric database which remains fully safe and secure with highest encryption at UIDAI and mere display of demographic information cannot be misused without biometrics,” the statement read.

According to report titled Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details, The Tribune made a payment of Rs 500 via an e-payment brand to an “agent who created a gateway for the correspondent” to enter any Aadhaar number and get all particulars submitted to the UIDAI by the individual. The report added that the investigating team paid another Rs 300 to access the software that would facilitate in printing any Aadhaar card.

The report claimed that, when briefed, the UIDAI officials in Chandigarh expressed shock over the incident and “admitted that it seemed to be a major national security breach.” “Except the Director-General and I, no third person in Punjab should have a login access to our official portal. Anyone else having access is illegal, and is a major national security breach,” Sanjay Jindal, the Additional Director-General, UIDAI Regional Centre, Chandigarh, was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

The report led to UIDAI’s reaction wherein the agency stated that UIDAI maintains complete log and traceability of the facility and any misuse can be traced leading to appropriate action. “The reported case appears to be instance of misuse of the grievance redressal search facility,” the statement read.

