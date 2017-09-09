UIDAI CEO Pandey appointed interim chairman of GST Network

The UIDAI issues unique identification numbers (UID), named as Aadhaar, to all residents of India. (File) The UIDAI issues unique identification numbers (UID), named as Aadhaar, to all residents of India. (File)

The finance ministry on Friday said it appointed Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), as the interim chairman of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) — the IT backbone for tax filing, registrations and migrations for taxpayers under the GST regime.

Pandey was given additional charge days after GSTN’s first chairman Navin Kumar completed his term on August 29. Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia held the charge in the meanwhile.

The UIDAI issues unique identification numbers (UID), named as Aadhaar, to all residents of India. Pandey takes over the GSTN reins at a time when taxpayers are struggling with the novelty of the return-filing system. While the businesses had a relatively easier time in filing interim summarised return (GSTR-3B) for July, many of them have struggled to come to grips with the full-fledged tax return process.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App