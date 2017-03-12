UID to be used to store health data

THE UNION Health and Family Welfare Ministry will introduce a Universal Identification Document (UID) to store electronic health data of citizens. On March 15, the ministry’s technical committee will open bids to appoint a firm to run the programme, expected to be implemented in a year. The move is aimed at creating a digital profile of each patient although it will not be made mandatory to provide an Aadhaar card to get treatment in government hospitals.

A patient’s health records, past ailments, allergies and diagnostic test results will be saved on the UID.

At a meeting of cancer specialists at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital, Indian Council of Medical Research director Dr Saumya Swaminathan said that IT firms were being approached to create software for storing health data of people through Aadhaar cards.

“The health data will help in pooling vast information on health. A patient visiting a hospital will be registered and his profile will be available on a central database. The next time he visits a hospital, he just needs to give Aadhaar number and doctors will have the medical history,” Swaminathan said.

The ministry’s additional secretary, Ankit Tripathi, said several global firms have been invited to streamline the programme. Patients will get a notification and a one-time password every time a doctor attempts to access their records. The two-step login will ensure no profile is accessed without a patients’ approval.

The National AIDS Control Society has initiated a pilot project to link patients with HIV to Aadhaar cards to digitally provide them benefits of health, financial, and social schemes. The ministry plans to start a doctor-on-call facility through which doctors can provide telephonic consultations to patients by looking at their health records via the Aadhaar number. “Since health is a state subject, we need to bring state governments on board. The contract will be rewarded in 45-60 days,” Tripathi said.

The ministry is also framing a bill for health data privacy protection to address concerns of patient confidentiality. Tata Memorial Hospital director Dr Rajan Badwe said that, if possible, there should be registration of deaths and their causes on Aadhaar cards. “In several cases, post- mortem reports are not available in rural areas.’’ The Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for mid-day meals and some other schemes.