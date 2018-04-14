UGC seeks info on CBCS implementation, curriculum revision

UGC has asked the universities to furnish the details by April 18. UGC has asked the universities to furnish the details by April 18.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities whether they have implemented the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and revised their curriculum accordingly.

It has asked the universities to furnish the details by April 18. The commission had introduced the CBCS in 2015 to allow “seamless mobility” across higher education institutions and transfer of credit earned by students.

“UGC had developed guidelines on CBCS and also the detailed syllabi in consultation with various stakeholders in as many as 109 undergraduate courses as a template which gives a broad framework of uniformity as well as in-built flexibility. All the universities were requested to adopt the CBCS and also revise the curriculum,” a communication sent to universities read.

“The HRD Ministry has desired to create a database regarding implementation of CBCS and curriculum revision in universities across the country. Hence, you are requested to furnish the details by April 18,” it added.

