Udvada will become a model village: Smriti Irani

THE SLEEPY town of Udvada will soon get its first primary healthcare centre (PHC) and CCTV cameras. Union Textile and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani made the announcement on the second day of the Iranshah Udvada Utsav (IUU) Sunday.

“Every lane in Udvada will get CCTV cameras, every citizen of Udvada will have WiFi and a PHC will soon be set as Udvada will become a model village soon,” said Irani, who has adopted the hamlet under the Adarsh Gram Yojana. A corpus of Rs 8.4 crore has been granted to the town for its development.

In the first leg of this development, Irani inaugurated a Persian gate that was commissioned by Gujarat Tourism to bring more tourists to the town. The Iranshah temple in Udvada draws Zoroastrians from across the world. It holds religious significance for the Parsi community as the holy fire was created by the earliest migrants and has been burning for several centuries.

Irani was the guest of honour at the IUU — a biennial festival to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Parsi community. Parsis from across the globe participated in the second edition of the festival.

The day started off with a heritage walk for people of all ages followed by a treasure hunt. Several panel discussions were held around the issues that plague the community that is struggling with a dwindling population.

In a bid to increase the population, the financial aid to Parsi couples for raising a child under the government-funded Jiyo Parsi scheme was raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, said Dr Shernaz Cama, director of Parzor, a project to preserve Parsi Zoroastrian heritage that implements the Jiyo Parsi scheme on behalf of the government. Since the announcement of the scheme three years ago, 129 children have been born to Parsi couples.

