Latest News
  • Preaching peace and communal harmony, Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt organises Iftar party in temple premises

Preaching peace and communal harmony, Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt organises Iftar party in temple premises

The members who were observing the fast gathered in the hall and broke their fast at 6.59 PM. On the menu were items like banana, apple, and watermelon. They were also served with cashew nuts along with ‘kashaya’ made of black pepper, at the dining hall.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2017 7:53 pm
Udupi, Sri Krishna Temple iftar, Sri Krishna Temple eid, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt serving dates to Muslims in Udupi on Saturday. (Source: The News Minute)
Related News

In a first in the long history of Udupi’s famous Sri Krishna Temple, Muslims broke their Ramzan fast in an Iftar organised at Annabrahma Dining Hall in the temple premises on Saturday. According to The News Minute, over 150 members of the Muslim community had participated in the ‘Souharda Upahara Koota’ (harmony breakfast meet) held in the temple.

On the menu were items like banana, apple, and watermelon. They were also served with cashew nuts along with ‘kashaya’ made of black pepper, at the dining hall. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami himself served the dates to the gathering and urged the members of different communities to live in peace and harmony.

“People from all religions must be tolerant and co-exist peacefully. Muslims have shown a lot of affection for me in Mangaluru, Kasaragod and Bhatkal. They have given their offering during the Paryaya festival,” the seer, who has been closely associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said during the Iftar. He also specifically asked the coastal areas of Karnataka to be more peaceful and set an example of tolerance for the state. He reiterated that “all of us are children of the same creator.”

Udupi, Sri Krishna Temple iftar, Sri Krishna Temple eid, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami The members from Muslim community performed namaz on the second floor of the building with the help of Maulana Innayatullah. (Source: The News Minute)

Maulana Innayatullah, Imam of Anjuman Masjid was present on the second floor of the dining hall building and guided the members to perform namaz after breaking the fast.

MA Gafoor, the Khateeb of Anjuman Masjid and also the chairman of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation said that the message of peace, which began in Udupi, must be spread throughout the world as reported by The News Minute. “The Iftar koota and offering of namaz at a temple is a historic decision and a great sign of communal harmony shown by the Pejawar Mutt,” MA Gafoor said.

The event was mooted by Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, who is presently in his fifth Paryaya, The Hindu reported.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. B
    Bharat
    Jun 25, 2017 at 9:00 pm
    Together we strong, we will win against hate mongers who tey to divide and hide .. guys please ignore those hate mongers comments they are paid troller .. just ignore and dont reply .. single reply give them Point and that they will show to thier employer !!!
    Reply
    1. A
      Antony
      Jun 25, 2017 at 8:57 pm
      Humanity still exists in south India , hope that is not going to change . Illiterate sanghi govt has already converted people of north India into blood thirsty Talibans where mobs lynch people in the name of beef with support of sanghi govt and police !
      Reply
      1. M
        Michelle:Vedic:Human
        Jun 25, 2017 at 8:04 pm
        Pak i pig Vishwesha Tirtha Swami! He should be deported to P a k I s t a n!
        Reply
        1. I
          IslamForFooools
          Jun 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm
          True, Muslims do not pray in front of statue, which is why they went on second floor todo Namaz, even then this priest wasn't felt humialiated enough, he sponsored terrorism in side Vedic temple. Now we have to do shudhikaran of temple as filthy Islam came in and punish that priest
          Reply
        2. I
          IslamForFooools
          Jun 25, 2017 at 8:02 pm
          Muslims chose to do Namaz on second floor as they don't worship in front of our statues of gods. Boy, Hindus really don't have any self respect. Morons
          Reply
          1. I
            IslamForFooools
            Jun 25, 2017 at 8:00 pm
            Can I go in m Squad with my God statue and pray arati, sing bahajan , and do murthipuja inside mosque? Answer is No. this temple priest should be punished for allowing Islam inside temple , Muslims hate our statues and gods. Moron priest. It's not harmony , it's gullibility of Hindus
            Reply
            1. I
              IslamForFooools
              Jun 25, 2017 at 8:01 pm
              Mosque not m squad in above comment
              Reply
              1. S
                Salem
                Jun 25, 2017 at 8:26 pm
                Did you report to MENTAL HOSPITAL or not yet??? Your mental healtb is getting worse day by day....go hurry lay down on mental hospital bed.
                1. I
                  IslamForFooools
                  Jun 25, 2017 at 8:46 pm
                  If your popat mohemmed had gone to psychiatrist, you Muslims would not be dehumanized barbarians today. Shame on your Islam and your filthy Mecca medina.
              2. Load More Comments
              Best of Express
              Buzzing Now
              Top News
              Jun 25: Latest News