Preaching peace and communal harmony, Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt organises Iftar party in temple premises

In a first in the long history of Udupi’s famous Sri Krishna Temple, Muslims broke their Ramzan fast in an Iftar organised at Annabrahma Dining Hall in the temple premises on Saturday. According to The News Minute, over 150 members of the Muslim community had participated in the ‘Souharda Upahara Koota’ (harmony breakfast meet) held in the temple.
On the menu were items like banana, apple, and watermelon. They were also served with cashew nuts along with ‘kashaya’ made of black pepper, at the dining hall. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami himself served the dates to the gathering and urged the members of different communities to live in peace and harmony.
“People from all religions must be tolerant and co-exist peacefully. Muslims have shown a lot of affection for me in Mangaluru, Kasaragod and Bhatkal. They have given their offering during the Paryaya festival,” the seer, who has been closely associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said during the Iftar. He also specifically asked the coastal areas of Karnataka to be more peaceful and set an example of tolerance for the state. He reiterated that “all of us are children of the same creator.”
Maulana Innayatullah, Imam of Anjuman Masjid was present on the second floor of the dining hall building and guided the members to perform namaz after breaking the fast.
MA Gafoor, the Khateeb of Anjuman Masjid and also the chairman of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation said that the message of peace, which began in Udupi, must be spread throughout the world as reported by The News Minute. “The Iftar koota and offering of namaz at a temple is a historic decision and a great sign of communal harmony shown by the Pejawar Mutt,” MA Gafoor said.
The event was mooted by Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, who is presently in his fifth Paryaya, The Hindu reported.
