Udupi District Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Francis alleges murder attempt by illegal sand miners

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Udupi district Priyanka Francis has filed a complaint with the police alleging that she and the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shilpa Nag faced murder attempts by illegal sand miners at Kandlur near Kundapur. Earlier Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner had raided a place where illegal sand mining was taking place at Halnad and took six persons into custody.

Later, the same team raided a place at Kandlur when the culprits attacked two drivers, Francis’ gunman and a village accountant Kantharaju.

The DC and AC, both women, accompanying them also faced murder attempt, as per the complaint.

In addition to six people, eight locals were also taken into custody later, who will be produced in court today.

As per report, the DC and AC went in a private car for the raid and did not inform the local police about the raid in order to keep the plan a secret.

