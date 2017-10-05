UDF’s ‘day-and-night’ agitation against Centre, Kerala govt

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala. (File) Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala. (File)

Hundreds of activists of opposition United Democratic Front on Thursday, took part in a ‘day-and-night’ agitation across Kerala to protest the Centre’s alleged ‘fascist policies’ and state government’s ‘deceitful liquor policy’ among others. Senior party leaders, MLAs and MPs led the stir in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and in district headquarters. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M M Hassan inaugurated the agitation in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram while Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and veteran leader V M Sudheeran launched the stir in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts respectively.

Inaugurating the stir, Chennithala said there was no justification for the frequent hike in fuel prices by the BJP-led NDA government, especially at a time when international crude oil price was very low.

He also attacked the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state saying it was doing nothing to ease the hardships of people who were suffering due to rise in prices of essential commodities. Chennithala also criticised the LDF government’s liquor policy which allowed reopening of closed bars up to three-star category.

The protest, which began this morning, will conclude on Friday morning, party sources said.

