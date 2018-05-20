UDF hits out at Centre over frequent hike in fuel prices

When the UDF was in power, it kept a check on price of petroleum products by doing away with additional tax, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said. When the UDF was in power, it kept a check on price of petroleum products by doing away with additional tax, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala Sunday said frequent hike in prices of petroleum products was because the BJP-led government at the Centre was allegedly colluding with oil companies to ‘help’ them make ‘unfair’ profits.

The price of petrol and diesel had reached a record high in the country, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said here. The price of petrol in the state capital was Rs 80 per litre and diesel Rs 73 per litre, he added.

Read | Petrol, diesel prices hit at all time high as oil companies hike rates

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly criticised the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state, saying it was not doing anything to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to the frequent hike in the prices of fuel.

When the UDF was in power, it kept a check on price of petroleum products by doing away with additional tax, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App