Uddhav Thackeray’s growth at cost of Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Taking the battle against corruption to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s doorsteps, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the index of the family’s growth and development was at the cost of ordinary Mumbaikars. “Yes, they have developed. Yes, they have grown. But what about ordinary Mumbaikars? What have they gained,” he said.

While slamming the Sena for treating Mumbai as a golden egg-laying goose, he said, “They have only minted money from Mumbaikars. Where is the progress or welfare of the people? Were they ever concerned about people’s problems? I can see the face of people and make out how they have betrayed the hope and faith of Mumbaikars,” Fadnavis said.

The CM added, “Those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones at others.”