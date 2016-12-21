Uddhav Thackeray to attend PM Modi’s public function in Mumbai on December 24

On December 24, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will attend the public function to be addressed by PM Modi in Mumbai. On December 24, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will attend the public function to be addressed by PM Modi in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, whose party had boycotted a function involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, will attend the public function to be held in Mumbai on December 24, addressed by Modi.The Prime Minister, after laying the foundation stone for two Metro rail projects, elevated rail corridors project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour link and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial off Arabian Sea, will address a public function in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“There will be only one function to lay the foundation stone for these projects and Uddhav Thackeray will attend the proceedings at the MMRDA grounds in BKC,” a close aide of the Sena chief told PTI today.On October 11 last year, Modi had laid the foundation stone of a grand memorial to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Indu Mills compound in the heart of Mumbai, a function which was boycotted by Shiv Sena whose chief Uddhav Thackeray was not invited.

Sena is a part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as well as the BJP-led Maharashtra government.Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar is in Delhi and will attend the birthday celebrations of Ajit Singh, former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief tomorrow.”Pawar saheb will attend the function to lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro in Pune if invited. His office in Mumbai has not received an invite,” one of the aide of the Maratha strongman said.