Uddhav Thackeray tirade against PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis continues

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray addresses a rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP Sharad Pawar as two sides of the same coin, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said his government would extend “permanent support” to the Devendra Fadnavis government if he waives farmers’ loan. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Uttar Pradesh and declared that farmers in that state will get loan waiver if BJP won…But he did not show the same sympathy for the dying farmers of Maharashtra…if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces loan waiver to farmers, the Shiv Sena will extend permanent support to his government,” he said. Uddhav’s announcement assumes significance as the Sena has been threatening to withdraw support to the state government if it wins the BMC polls. He, however, lamented that despite his request, the Union Budget made no announcement of loan waiver for farmers.

Like his speeches in Mumbai since January 26, in Pimpri-Chinchwad too, Uddhav was in the mood to attack as he poured scorn on both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, clearly indicating that the BJP-Sena relations were now beyond repair. A major part of his speech was actually reserved for debunking Modi by calling him names and faulting his steps to contain black money and make the country “bhrashtachar mukt” and “bhay mukt.”

He started his speech with an attack on Pawar. “What an irony! Anna Hazare fought against corruption and was honoured with Padma Bhushan, while Sharad Pawar, who faced corruption charges, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan…” said Uddhav, adding that Modi and Pawar share a self-confessed guru-shishya relationship. “They are two sides of the same coin or rather two sides of the debit card…” he said.

Uddhav launched a vitrolic attack on Modi. Mocking the PM for trying to imitate Gandhi’s pose with charkha, Uddhav said, “Modi is trying to project himself as Gandhi…this is beyond imagination…BJP seems to believe that the nation was born two years ago and so were the satyagrahas and charkha.”

Turning to Modi’s demonetisation plan, Uddhav said the entire world is laughing at us. “For our own money, we have been asked to line up in long queues and become beggars,” he said. Demonetisation, he alleged, was nothing but a ploy of Modi to help industralists favouring the BJP. Uddhav said 200 people had to sacrifice their lives because of demonetisation.