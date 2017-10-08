Uddhav Thackeray takes swipe at PM Modi’s foreign tours, dares BJP to face midterm polls

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister’s frequent foreign tours, the Sena chief said that people have started forwarding jokes on social media about the PM of India ‘visiting India soon’. (File) Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister’s frequent foreign tours, the Sena chief said that people have started forwarding jokes on social media about the PM of India ‘visiting India soon’. (File)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra’s ruling party and its key ally BJP saying that the party should resign from the state government and face midterm polls. Even though the ruling partners of the state are a part of the NDA at the Centre, the two sides have been sharing a acrimonious relationship for a long time now.

Speaking at a rally for a local election in Nanded, the Sena chief dared the BJP that his party will show them its true power. “I challenge you to resign from the government and face polls once again. We will show you the Shiv Sena’s power. Even during the (Modi) wave, the BJP got votes in Sena’s name,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat visit, the Sena chief said that how come the PM remembered his school all of a sudden just when the Gujarat polls are right on the corner. “I was watching news on television today. Saw the PM campaigning for the Gujarat polls which are two months away. How did he suddenly remember his school today? Did he not feel like visiting his school before? Why before the polls?,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

PM Modi was on a visit to Vadnagar, which also happens to be his birth place, on Sunday; this being his first visit to the region since coming to power at the centre. During his visit the PM visited his school. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister’s frequent foreign tours, the Sena chief said that people have started forwarding jokes on social media about the PM of India ‘visiting India soon’.

