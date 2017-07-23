Uddhav Thackeray: Have lost faith in BJP governments in centre and state

Replying to a question about the possibility of being called a ‘traitor’, Shiv Sena president replied- “Ask the people losing their jobs who is the real ‘traitor’. I am not talking about Modi, but the government machinery. Whenever Shiv Sena speaks anything, it’s considered ‘anti-government’. But that is wrong, we are always with the people.” Replying to a question about the possibility of being called a ‘traitor’, Shiv Sena president replied- “Ask the people losing their jobs who is the real ‘traitor’. I am not talking about Modi, but the government machinery. Whenever Shiv Sena speaks anything, it’s considered ‘anti-government’. But that is wrong, we are always with the people.”

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has strongly criticised party’s ally BJP and stated that he has ‘virtually lost faith in the BJP-led central and state governments over several issues, including the GST and demonetisation, in the past three years.’

The party leader’s blunt statement came on the eve of his ceremonial, annual birthday-eve interview that he gave to the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’. Thackeray, who turns 57 on July 27, spoke on various issues with Saamana Executive Editor, Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP.

Talking about the recent implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, Thackeray said, “It’s a complete mess. We won’t keep quiet. We were the first to point out how GST will hit the people. Now, they must decide whether to bear it beat it. See, in Gujarat small traders took to the streets opposing GST and they were mercilessly beaten up.”

“We have opposed GST, since under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everything is sought to be ‘centralised’. Is this a true democracy? Unlike the former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi, who implemented Panchayati Raj right at the grassroots level,” Thackeray said, targeting the Modi government.

Thackeray claimed that the Shiv Sena managed to ‘save’ Mumbai and 27 other municipal corporations in the state by getting reimbursement of the losses they suffered due to the closure of the Octroi checkposts from July 1 – when GST came into being.

He appealed to the government to clarify whether its policies are for the overall common good or not and cited the example of last year’s demonetisation. “Just today, I read that 1.50 million people lost jobs directly due to demonetization, meaning six million (dependents) will suffer a hit. Who will provide for these six million their daily ‘dal-roti’?”, questioned Thackeray.

He also pointed out how he was the first to speak out against demonetization as it created immense hardships for the masses, they stood months in queues, many died, but nobody bothered.

Replying to a question about the possibility of being called a ‘traitor’, Shiv Sena president replied- “Ask the people losing their jobs who is the real ‘traitor’. I am not talking about Modi, but the government machinery. Whenever Shiv Sena speaks anything, it’s considered ‘anti-government’. But that is wrong, we are always with the people.”

