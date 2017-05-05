Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan spar over NDA resolution on Modi leadership

Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday hit out at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackerary for his remarks that the Union minister had forcibly got a sentence added in last month’s NDA resolution where the coalition partners announced they would fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“How could he (Uddhav Thackeray) say that I have got something forcibly incorporated in the resolution? Were children sitting there (in the NDA meeting)? When everybody sang paeans of the Prime Minister, I suggested that why don’t we adopt a resolution that we will fight the next election under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Thackerary was seated next to SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal. Why did he not object to it then?” Paswan told reporters here.

Thackeray on Wednesday told party workers in Mumbai: “When NDA allies passed a resolution to fight 2019 elections together, Paswan added a sentence saying, we will fight under the leadership of Narendra Modi. I questioned why are you in a hurry for the 2019 elections?”

Pointing out that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had briefed the alliance partners about the resolution on the day of the NDA meeting on April 11, Paswan said: “Where was Uddhav Thackeray sleeping for the last one month? Why is he talking about it now? If they (Sena) are doing their politics, it is a different thing… There is no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post even in 2024… Shiv Sena keeps making such statements.”

At the NDA meeting, Paswan had slammed Thackeray for speaking openly against the government despite being a partner in the alliance.

The war of words comes ahead of a likely Cabinet reshuffle this month.

‘My stand on Kashmir has changed due to prevailing condition’

Paswan also said that his stand on the Kashmir issue has changed owing to the current situation in the Valley. “My earlier position that talks should be held with Pakistan has completely changed. I am in full agreement with the view that a solution will not come through dialogue. We should follow a tit-for-tat action… It’s true that I had been to Kashmir and met separatists. But there is now a heaven and hell difference in the situation in the Valley. Our people are being killed. Our jawans are getting killed,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now