Uddhav Thackeray, Narayan Rane share dais after 12 years

Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his arch rival, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, on Friday shared the stage for the first time since the latter’s expulsion from the Sena in 2005.

The occasion was the foundation stone laying ceremony for the widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway in Sindhudurg’s Kudal. The former chief minister was seen welcoming Uddhav and his wife Rashmi during Friday’s event. In their speeches on the occasion, both leaders made it a point to mention one another.

